Nigeria's Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday evening met principal officers of the National Assembly for about an hour to discuss the 2017 budget so that it can be speedily passed.Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara were present along with members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Management Team.The meeting discussed issues and developments around the 2017 budget, while both sides also exchanged ideas and compared notes in order to ensure that this year’s budget passage process is better and faster than previous times.During the meeting, held in a convivial atmosphere, there were also discussions on the need to ensure that key projects of the Federal Government aimed at enhancing the speedy recovery of the Nigerian economy are well taken care-of in the appropriations that will now emerge from the legislative arm of government to the Presidency.