The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dismissed the thoughts that the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari could create a vacuum, saying Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is up to the task.Samson Ayokunle, president of the association, said this in Abuja on Thursday while reacting to the statement issued by the presidency on the period of rest needed by Buhari.On Tuesday, Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said the results of the president’s medical tests showed that he needed a longer period of rest.This had attracted comments from Nigerians, with some lamenting the effect of the absence of Buhari.But Ayokunle asked people to pray for Buhari until he returns to the country “hale and hearty”.“There is no need for any hue and cry being made by some people that his [Buhari] unprecedented absence could create a vacuum in the presidency since President Buhari has done what is needful by transferring power to the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who is up to the task,” he said in a statement.“I call on all well meaning Nigerians, especially Christians not to cease praying for President Muhammadu Buhari as he takes further rest as advised by his doctors until he returns back to the country hale and hearty to continue his good works.“It is needless reminding you that as Christians, our responsibilities include but not limited to making supplications, prayers, and intercessions, and giving thanks for our leaders and for all that are in the position of authority, ‘that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour… (1 Timothy 2:1-2).”Buhari left the country for UK on January 19, and was due to return on February 6, but extended his vacation indefinitely, citing medical reasons.Ayokunle also called on the security agencies to rise up to “flush out the hoodlums” who are still killing innocent people in southern Kaduna despite the presence of policemen and soldiers.“We call on the security agencies in the country to stop the killings in Kafanchan despite their presence in the area, we heard of recent attacks in Atakar and Kaninkon villages of Kaura and Jema’a local government areas in the state,” he said.“All hands should be on deck to flush out those criminals from their hideouts in order to restore a permanent peace to the Southern Kaduna communities once and for all.”