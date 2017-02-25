The publisher of Ovation International, Dele Momodu, has said that Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is effecting positive and noticeable changes in Nigeria, a feat his principal, Muhammadu Buhari failed to achieve while in the country.Buhari handed over to Osinbajo on January 19 before proceeding to the UK on a medical vacation .Since that time, the Acting President has been to several states in the Niger Delta and this week, stopped by the Muritala Muhammed International Airport on an impromptu visit .The Naira has also appreciated greatly against the US dollar .In his latest article published on Saturday, titled “Before President Buhari returns home,” Momodu praised the work done so far by Osinbajo and asked Buhari to continue when he is back.“The good news is that the Acting President has started doing some of the things we expected and advised President Buhari to do. I do not want to over-excite anyone yet but this is smelling good, like the Americans would put it. We must enter special prayers and intercede with serious fasting so that President Buhari can continue along this path of progress when he returns to office, hopefully very shortly, by the grace of God“I had suggested in my memos to him that what he was looking for in Sokoto (the city) is actually in his sokoto (pocket). He has got a powerful joker in the pack and that is his Vice President. Professor Osinbajo is not your typical politician. He is a technocrat with the diligence, astuteness and thoroughness of the smart lawyer that he is. He has a passion for Nigeria and its great development that is uncanny and worthy of emulation,” he wrote.Momodu added: “Professor Osinbajo is re-navigating the country in the right direction and should be encouraged to do more by President Buhari. If a man discovers a snake and a woman kills it, it doesn’t matter who did what. The glory ultimately goes to President Buhari for having the wisdom of entrusting Nigeria to such a loyal and dependable ally. Baba should ignore the demons of power who may wish to drive a wedge between them. Any parent or sibling would be proud of a child making the family great. This is what Osinbajo is doing and he should be commended and applauded for it.”