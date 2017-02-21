Asekun is from Ogun State and the VP is asking the Nigerian Senate to confirm Asekun as an ambassador in addition to the earlier list of 47 nominees recently screened by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Osinbajo forwards name of one more non-career ambassadorial nominee to Senate
