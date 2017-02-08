Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.Osinbajo on Tuesday sent his name to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive CJN.“The Senate President is in receipt of the letter from the acting president, but it will be left to Senator Saraki to reconvene plenary to start the screening process," a ranking senator reportedly said.“But even if he does so, the presidency should not expect us to rubber stamp Justice Onnoghen’s nomination, as we would have to carry out our own background checks, investigation and screening before deciding whether to confirm him or not,” the senator said.Onnoghen's tenure is to expire in two days, leaving a very short time for him to be screened.In this regard, the NJC, will hold an emergency meeting today to recommend the renewal of Justice Onnoghen’s tenure as the acting CJN.