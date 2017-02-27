Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated former president Shehu Shagari on his 92nd birthday.According to a statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Osinbajo said he joined “his family, well-wishers and indeed all Nigerians, in celebrating former President Shagari’s selfless service, leadership and steadfast commitment to the advancement of Nigeria, over the years.”He said decades after serving as the second republic President of Nigeria, Mr. Shagari has continued to advance the unity, peace and prosperity of our nation.“He believes that the patriotism, principles and the lofty values the former President displayed throughout his public life as a teacher, politician, parliamentarian, president and now as an elder statesman, make him one of the foremost national leaders of our time.“The Acting President is confident that the honesty and strength of character with which former President Shagari has been known, will continue to be a source of inspiration.“While wishing the nonagenarian many happy returns of the day in good health and joy, Prof. Osinbajo’s prayer for the former President is that as his days are, so shall his strength and favour be,” spokesperson Laolu Akande said.