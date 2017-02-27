WINNER: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best makeup and hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

WINNER: Suicide Squad

Allied

WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best documentary

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

WINNER: OJ: Made in America

13th

Best sound editing

WINNER: Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best sound mixing

Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Best foreign language film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

WINNER: The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Best animated short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

WINNER: Piper

Best animated feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

WINNER: Zootopia

Best production design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

WINNER: La La Land

Passengers

Best visual effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

WINNER: The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best film editing

Arrival

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best documentary short

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

WINNER: The White Helmets

Best live-action short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

WINNER: Sing

Timecode

Best cinematography

Arrival

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best score

Jackie

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best song

Audition (La La Land)

Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)

WINNER: City of Stars (La La Land)

The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)

How Far I’ll Go (Moana)

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

WINNER: Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best adapted screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

WINNER: Moonlight

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

WINNER: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Best actor

WINNER: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best actress

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

WINNER: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

WINNER: Moonlight



