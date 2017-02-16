The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday sacked four of his commissioners and a special adviser.This was contained in the statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr. Tahav Argezua.Argezua, in the statement, said the governor also announced the appointment of Prof. Anthony Ijohor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as the Secretary to the Benue State Government.Those affected by the exercise are the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Odeh Ageh, his colleagues in the ministries of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mwuese Mnyim; Water Resources and Environment, Nick Wende; and Arts, Culture and Tourism, Sekav Iyortyom.Argezua added that the Special Adviser on Small, Medium Enterprises and Micro Financing, Dr. Augustine Idogah, was also sacked.