ASP Tanimu Jeremiah, a prosecution witness in the trial of Justice Adeniyi Ademola, told the FCT High Court on Thursday that only the President could approve for use the type of gun found in Ademola’ s residence.Justice Adeniyi Ademola, a Federal High Court Judge, his wife, Olabowale and Joe Agi (SAN) are standing trial before Justice Jude Okeke on allegations bordering on fraud and possession of illegal arms.The witness said the firearm was Avar magnum with capacity of eight rounds with cartridge of 12 inches each.“The law is clear about issuance of licence for this type of firearm for private use. Only the President reserves the right to approve application for licence for such firearm.“This was not so with this present situation,’’ he said.Another witness, Mr Awoyemi Adisa, an accountant with the Federal High Court tendered some documents on salaries and emolument of the first defendant (Ademola). .Adisa informed the court that the consolidated annual salary for a federal judge was about N6.3 million.He also told the court that the judges were given N5.3 furniture allowance in every four years, adding that the document covered 2009 and December 2016 financial year.According to him, others welfare packages for judges included N305, 000 as medical allowance and a slot for an overseas trip once in a year.Adisa said a total of 6, 300 US dollars was paid for the defendant’s overseas trip and for his medical allowance in 2016.