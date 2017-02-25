Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on Friday described the welfare and unity of Yoruba people as too important for anyone to play politics with.The governor, who spoke in Akure, Ondo State, during the inauguration of Chief Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as the governor of the state, said being a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, should not stop him from attending the inauguration of a governor in the All Progressives Congress.In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, the governor described the occasion as a national event that well-meaning people should identify with.He said, “This is a Nigerian affair. When a governor is sworn in, we have to support him. We are talking about regional integration and unity and Akeredolu is one of us; we have to support him. Electioneering has come and gone and a winner has emerged, we have to work together in the spirit of the people of our region.“We cannot play politics with the welfare of the people of our region. We have to support Akeredolu to make the difference. This is a matter that concerns the Yoruba nation and after Nigeria, Yoruba nation comes first. We don’t need to play politics with the welfare of Yoruba people.”On whether he was planning to join the APC, the governor said he no such plan in mind.