The Ahmed Makarfi -led Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha for his comments on the party’s crisis.Okorocha called on PDP members to stop heating up the polity by respecting the Court of Appeal judgment.But Makarfi camp spokesman Prince Dayo Adeyeye said Okorocha’s statement did not come as a surprise.“He (Okorocha) is not known to be a person who exercises caution or restraint before making unguarded statements. His constant vituperation on matters small or big, is indicative of an over-excited mind desperately in need of a large dose of tranquilizer.“It is curious that while he would want the PDP to accept the verdict of the Court of Appeal and not exercise its right of appeal to the Supreme Court, he was nowhere to be found when Sheriff refused to accept the judgment of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, but instead proceeded to the Court of Appeal.“In any case, what is Okorocha’s special interest in PDP matter? Need Nigerians any further conviction that the APC is the unseen hand stoking the fire of crisis in the PDP and Sheriff and his cohorts mere puppets in their hands?“The desperate attempt by APC to exonerate itself only further exposed its duplicity. The Police excuse for preventing a peaceful assembly of distinguished PDP members on alleged but unproven security threat is an insult to the intelligence of Nigerians.“It is the duty of the Police to provide security if they suspect any breach of peace. It is a gross abnegation of its responsibilities to prevent people from exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right of peaceful assembly. No one is in doubt today that the Police has submitted itself to total control and direction by the APC”, Adeyeye said.