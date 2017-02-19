Emeka Ihedioha, former deputy speaker of the house of representatives, says Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, is a “showman” positioning himself for the presidency.The ex-lawmaker was reacting to a comment by Okorocha who said the Igbo should wait till 2023 to produce a president.Okorocha’s statement came after former president Olusegun Obasanjo said that the Igbo should produce the next president in 2019.In an interview with VANGUARD, Ihedioha said Okorocha is going about his ambition the wrong way because if any party wants to project him they would be interested in his performance.The ex-deputy speaker said he would study Obasanjo’s comment to determine the reality of it.“I have not had time to reflect on the statement of Obasanjo who is a very knowledgeable Nigerian of international repute, a critical leader who understands Nigeria and perhaps better than virtually everyone else and I am sure he must have his conviction and reasons. As we progress, I will study his projection and see the reality of it,” he said.“As for Okorocha, he is a show man and he has always set his eyes on the presidency and I am aware that he is trying to position himself to look attractive.“If that is what he is doing, he is going about it the wrong way because if any party wants to project him, they would be interested in his performance at home and obviously that performance does not sound positive.”He said the current state of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not as dire as being projected by the All Progressives Congress (APC).“Our party is not in the kind of state as it is being projected by the APC. The APC is doing what it knows how best to do – propaganda. Propaganda is what will help them to give an impression that they are on ground“For instance, the governor of my state (Okorocha) would want to as usual give the impression that he is attracting people but my people are asking, what benefits have accrued to Imo through him under the Buhari administration as close as he is as the chairman of APC Governors Forum?”