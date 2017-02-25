Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha, has been rated as the second best free transfer in the history of the English Premier League.Okocha joined Bolton Wanderers from Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint- Germain in 2002.The Nigerian legend’s brilliant performances from midfield, ensured the Lancashire club finished in the top half of the league for three consecutive seasons.“So good they named him twice. When Sam Allardyce plucked Okocha from PSG on a free transfer, there was amazement around the league – this was a man who had been Africa’s most expensive ever player when the Parisiens spent £10m on him in 1998,” DailyMail noted.“Okocha became a legend at Bolton, alongside fellow free transfers Ivan Campo, Fernando Hierro and Youri Djokaeff, and helped the club to three top-half finishes in a row.“He is best remembered for a handful of stunning strikes and sensational tricks, which made him a favourite among all fans.”