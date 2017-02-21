Okey Emordi has announced his resignation as head coach of Abia Warriors.Emordi has only been in charge of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) team for two months. He leaves following their 1-0 home defeat to El-Kanemi Warriors on Sunday.In his resignation letter, the former Enyimba manager admitted he was stepping down because of Warriors’ poor run, which has seen them lose four of their seven fixtures.“Following series of poor results recorded recently by the club, I wish to resign my appointment as the Technical Adviser of Abia Warriors FC, thereby leading to the termination of the contract I entered with the club forthwith,” he said.“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity given to me to serve the club. I wish the club the best in the remaining league matches.”Emordi becomes the third coach to quit his post this season after Katsina United’s Bala Nikyu and Remo Stars’ Nduka Ugbade.