Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo will turn 80 March 5, 2017.A thanksgiving as held on Sunday at the Treasure House of God, Agbeloba, Abeokuta, Ogun where the Christian Association of Nigeria conferred on him the 'Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun State' (Leader of Believers)It was gathered that invited guests included Mrs Awolowo Dosunmu, HRM Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu Amororo II Oba Olowu of Owu, HRM Oba M. A. A. Gbadebo CFR, The Alake of Egbaland, Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Abosede Onanuga - Deputy Governor of Ogun State, The Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr Suraj Adekumbi and other important dignitaries.Obasanjo was born 5 March 1937, former Nigerian Army general who was President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007.He holds many chieftaincy titles, such as Balogun of the Owu lineage and the Ekerin Balogun of the Egba clan of Yorubaland.See photos: