The whistleblower on the alleged fraud that marred the 2014 governorship election in Ekiti State, Temitope Aluko, has said he has been vindicated by the evidence given in court by former Minister of State (Defence) Musiliu Obanikoro.Aluko said the court cannot be stopped from revisiting the alleged manipulation of the polls with fresh evidence of the use of arms fund, soldiers and other acts that violated the Electoral Act.He added that the January 24 Federal High Court judgment ,which took the control of the state PDP structure away from Governor Ayo Fayose, has saved the party and ended one-man dictatorship.Speaking on a special interview programme on ADABA 88.9 FM monitored by, Aluko said Fayose was afraid of his shadow, adding that the governor knew that the election violated the constitution and the Electoral Act.He said Obanikoro’s confessions that he gave Fayose $5.37 million while another N1.3 billion was given to his (Fayose’s) associate, Abiodun Agbele has confirmed his (Aluko’s) revelations that arms cash were diverted to ‘fraudulently’ procure victory for the governor.