Omotayo Adewoye, Rivers State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that corps members be participating in the rerun election in the state.Adewoye said, ''I am just one month old in this state. When I received the letter calling for 300 interested youth corps members to come up for training to participate in the conduct of the elections in Etche, being quite aware of the Memorandum of Understanding between INEC and NYSC, and knowing that I was not a signatory to the agreement, I had the course to approach my national headquarters in Abuja.“While I did that, I contacted the field officer in Etche where the election is going to hold to get members ready for the training which started on Monday to equip them for the exercise.“However, I am standing here today(yesterday), to inform you that NYSC will not take part in the exercise because of the obvious reason of violence in the last elections in the state in which we lost one of our youths.“I have duly contacted my headquarters and I have been asked to stay action in the matter.”