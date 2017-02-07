Two suicide bombers were on Tuesday intercepted while attempting to detonate explosives around a long queue at NNPC mega station along Damboa road in Maiduguri, the Borno police command has said.One of the bombers was reportedly killed while the second was arrested by officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).Both bombers were said to be about 18-years-old.Victor Isuku, police spokesperson, said, “At about 0700hrs, two female suicide bombers about 18yrs old, were sighted behind Mega filling station in Molai area, while attempting to infiltrate Maiduguri town.“They were intercepted by security personnel on duty. One was arrested and the other one was shot dead. EOD personnel were quickly drafted to the scene and rendered the area safe.Ibrahim Abdullahi, NSCDC commandant, said the would-be bombers were intercepted around 6:45 a.m.“Our personnels who were stationed at the NNPC station at the early hours of today around 6:45 to be precisely, intercepted two female suicide bombers who targeted motorist on long queue at the NNPC mega station.“One of the bombers got scared and threw her bomb and was instantly arrested while the other one started running after people with her explosive but luckily she was shot on the leg by our personnel after he chased her to a safe place.“We have so far deployed our Anti-Bomb squad in the area,” said Abdullahi.