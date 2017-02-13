Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leaders, Plateau United, suffered their first defeat of the season, after they were beaten 2-1 by Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Sunday.Christian Pyagbara opened scoring for the hosts in the 6th minute, before Alhassan Ibrahim doubled their lead five minutes after the interval.Chima Ndukwe’s goal only served as consolation.Plateau United remain top despite the defeat.Niger Tornadoes extended their unbeaten streak to five matches, with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Enyimba. El-Kanemi Warriors crushed Gombe United 3-0 and Abia Warriors lost 3-1 at Nasarawa United.Lobi Stars missed a penalty in their 0-0 draw with Katsina United in Makurdi and ABS FC drew 2-2 with Sunshine Stars.