Plateau United are still top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), after they defeated El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 at the Rwang Pam Stadium on Wednesday.Salomon Junior opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the game, heading home Daniel Itodo’s long throw. Jimmy Ambrose made the points safe with a minute before half time.Plateau United now have 17 points and remain unbeaten after seven fixtures, having won five and drawn two.Remo Stars suffered their second home defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to Niger Tornadoes, in front of Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr.Abia Warriors and Sunshine Stars played out a 1-1 draw at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Gombe United claimed a 1-0 victory over Nasarawa United.