Plateau United suffered their second Nigeria Professional Football League defeat of the campaign after going down 1-0 against FC Ifeanyiubah in Nnewi on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.Prince Aggreh netted the winner from the spot on the half-hour mark after last season’s top scorer Godwin Obaje was fouled in the box.The Tin City side maintained top spot in the table despite the loss.Also on Sunday, El-Kanemi Warriors moved to the second position following a comfortable 2-0 home win against Nasarawa United.Bello Kofarmata and Samuel Mathias got the goals for Ladan Bosso’s men.Mathias has now scored five goals for El-Kanemi Warriors and he is joint second top scorer alongside Remo Stars’ Victor Mbaoma.ABS FC climbed to the third position after edging out Wikki Tourists 1-0 at the Kwara Sports Complex with Mohammed Mohammed scoring the only goal of the game in the 16th minute.In Makurdi, David Tyavkasse struck late to break the heart of his former club Enyimba who went down to a 2-1 defeat against Lobi Stars.Ismaila Gata handed the People’s Elephant the lead from the spot in the 18th minute.The hosts were awarded their own penalty in the 54th minute after Samson Gbadebo fouled Kingsley Eduwo in the box which was easily dispatched by Anthony Okpotu.Substitute Tyvkasse hit the winning goal in the 92nd minute.Former champions Kano Pillars ended Katsina United’s five games unbeaten run by beating the Changi Boys 1-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.Centre-back Chinedu Udoji scored the winner following a cross by Rabiu Ali.At the Akure Township Stadium, Ayo Saka’s 38th minute strike help Sunshine Stars beat Rivers United 1-0.Niger Tornadoes also beat Gombe United 1-0 courtesy of Ifeanyi Okoye’s third-minute free kick.MATCH-DAY 10 RESULTSFC Ifeanyiubah 1 V 0 Plateau UnitedSunshine Stars 1 V 0 Rivers UnitedLobi Stars 2 V 1 EnyimbaABS FC 1 V 0 Wikki TouristsNiger Tornadoes 1 V 0 Gombe UnitedKano Pillars 1 V 0 Katsina UnitedEl-kanemi. 2 V 0/Nasarawa United