Enugu Rangers recorded their second win of this season, after they beat 10-man Lobi Stars 2-1, in a rescheduled Match Day 7 fixture on Wednesday.Daniel Etor opened scoring for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, but Lobi Stars fought back and equalized through Kingsley Eduwo. His penalty was initially saved by goalkeeper Nana Bonsu, but he scored from the rebound.The turning point of the game came after Chinedu James was sent off with 10 minutes left. Rangers capitalized on their numerical advantage to grab a winner through Bobby Clement with few minutes left.In another rescheduled match, Rivers United were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Kano Pillars, who picked their first point on the road this season.Wikki Tourists also beat Shooting Stars 1-0 at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi. Katsina United claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over FC IfeanyiUba