Nokia on Sunday night re-launched the Nokia 3310 nearly 17 years after its debut. This is the same old classic Nokia phone, which people say is the toughest object in the universe.The revamped version will be sold under licence by the Finnish start-up HMD Global, which also unveiled several Nokia-branded Android smartphones.The new 3310 qualifies as a "feature phone" rather than a smartphone as it only provides limited internet facilities.It relies on 2.5G connectivity - and is powered by the S30+ operating system, which allows web browsing but has a much smaller range of apps than Android or iOS.Its single camera is also restricted to two megapixels.The new 3310 weighs 79.6g (0.18lb) and has a 2.4in (6cm) displayHowever, its advantage over more powerful handsets is its battery life. HMD says the colour-screened phone has up to a month's standby time and delivers more than 22 hours of talk time.It also comes with the modern version of the classic game Snake preinstalled.