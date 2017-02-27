The revamped version will be sold under licence by the Finnish start-up HMD Global, which also unveiled several Nokia-branded Android smartphones.
Features:
The new 3310 qualifies as a "feature phone" rather than a smartphone as it only provides limited internet facilities.
It relies on 2.5G connectivity - and is powered by the S30+ operating system, which allows web browsing but has a much smaller range of apps than Android or iOS.
Its single camera is also restricted to two megapixels.
The new 3310 weighs 79.6g (0.18lb) and has a 2.4in (6cm) display
However, its advantage over more powerful handsets is its battery life. HMD says the colour-screened phone has up to a month's standby time and delivers more than 22 hours of talk time.
It also comes with the modern version of the classic game Snake preinstalled.
