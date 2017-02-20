Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, says Manager, Luis Enrique has the full backing of the club.Bartomeu revealed that the club has no Plan B should the coach decide not to continue when his contract expires in June.Barcelona’s 4-0 bashing at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last Tuesday has fuelled speculation that Enrique will not remain as the club’s manager for a fourth season.Names such as Jorge Sampaoli and Ernesto Valverde have already been mentioned as possible replacements if Luis Enrique leaves, but Bartomeu told TV3, “With Luis Enrique, we agreed that we would not speak until April — and that’s how it will be.“Now we’re focused on football and we will be until the month of April. When it’s time, we will speak about him continuing or not in function of how he and the club feels.“But Luis Enrique is the manager we want. He’s done really well and we’re satisfied with his work.“There’s no Plan B. Remember that we’re in one final and there’s still a lot of the season to go and things to improve.“The priority is that Luis Enrique continues with Barcelona.“He’s won titles during the last two years. And that’s not just what I say, but all Barcelona fans. This is his third season and things are going well, they’re on track.”