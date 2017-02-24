The Federal Government has said no Nigerian died during the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.The government on Thursday also urged the South African government to put in place measures to end the incessant attacks on Nigerians in that country.The Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba-Ibrahim, gave the task in Abuja during a second summon to the High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, Lulu Aaron-Mnguni, on the issue.The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Ministry had on Monday, February 20, summoned the South Africa High Commissioner over the matter.Nigerian buildings, properties and places of worship worth millions of dollars were destroyed by South Africans on February 5 and 18.“The Federal Government strongly urges the South African government to take all necessary measures to protect the lives and foreigners living and working in South Africa.“Furthermore, the federal government urges the South African Government to bring perpetrators of these deplorable acts of violence to justice.“The ministry continues to urge Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm and law abiding, and be vigilant at the same time.’’“The Federal Government of Nigeria will strenuously work towards the protection of Nigerians everywhere, including in South Africa,” she added.NO DEATHSThe minister said no Nigerian lost their lives in the attacks contrary to reports in some media.According to her, the reports that mentioned the killing of Nigerians in the xenophobic attacks are unsubstantiated.“The ministry has not received the report of any death of Nigerian in the latest incidents of attacks against foreigners.“The Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria is in constant touch with the Nigerian Union in South Africa, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) of South Africa, as well as the South African police.“All these agencies have confirmed that no Nigerian life was lost in the recent incident,” she said.The minister said the government was in touch with South African authorities to ensure the safety of Nigerians there.The minister therefore appealed to the media not to fuel the crisis further with unconfirmed reports.Responding, the South Africa High Commissioner to Nigeria said his government was on top of the situation.Mr. Aaron-Mnguni said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South African will hold a briefing with the diplomatic community in his country on Friday to fashion out more ways to solve the problem.(NAN)