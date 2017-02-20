The Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, says there is no N250 million provision for the Vice President’s Gate-house in 2017 Budget as speculated by some media reports.The clarification was made in a statement by the Media Adviser to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, James Akpandem, on Monday in Abuja.Akpandem said that attention of the ministry had been drawn to series of misleading information circulating in the media regarding some purported provisions in the 2017 budget proposals. “This development has been going on for some time now, the latest being the false statement to the effect that a provision of N250 million has been made for the construction of a Gate-house in the Vice President’s quarters. “That information is completely false and unfounded.“There was indeed no such provision even in the 2016 Budget of the Federal Government nor is there any such provision in the 2017 draft budget currently being deliberated upon by the National Assembly,’’ he said. He said that details of the proposals had been posted on the websites of the ministry and Budget Office.“Members of the public are therefore encouraged to check these details before repeating allegations, which may be completely false.’’ In view of the persistence of these allegations, the aide said the Director General of the Budget Office, Mr Ben Akabueze, would be addressing journalists on Thursday.He said that Akabueze would be addressing journalists to give further corrections and explanations regarding the provisions of the 2017 Budget.