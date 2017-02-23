The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Wednesday said he would work to ensure corrupt people never lead Nigeria again.Speaking at the inauguration of the Nigerian Women Against Corruption initiative in Lagos, Mr. Akiolu said he would work against any corrupt individual becoming Nigeria’s president again.“I insist that this is not era for somebody who spent the first three years under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo making money and turning public corporations to his own,” Thisday newspaper quoted Mr. Akiolu as saying at the event.“He is planning to come back to be the President of this country again. I’ll work against his ambition. I mean it and I mean it, by God’s grace, it shall not be so.”Although he didn’t mention his name, Mr. Akiolu is believed to have been referring to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for whom he has never hidden his disdain.Mr. Abubakar served as vice president under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2003.Mr. Abubakar also presided over the National Council on Privatization, supervising the sale of dozens of government-owned enterprises to private individuals.Last month, the Lagos monarch had accused Mr. Abubakar of being behind his forced exit from the Nigeria Police Force where he was retired as an Assistant Inspector General.At an event organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice on January 30, Mr. Akiolu said Mr. Abubakar played a prominent role in convincing then president, Mr. Obasanjo, to retire him from service.The former vice president denied the claims.The monarch commended the government of Akinwunmi Ambode, the Lagos State governor, saying he had achieved a lot in less than two years“If a man can achieve that much in office in under two years, it shows clearly that there is still hope for this country and whether we like it or not, we should thank God and commend Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.“If I did not put down my foot from 1999 to 2003 to ensure that nobody pushed the government of Lagos State aside, they would have taken government from us that time.“We will not be saying what we are saying today. That is why I am praying that God will let President Muhmmadu Buhari complete his tenure.”