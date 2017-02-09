NLC protesters meet Osinbajo, present 18-point demands 2:40 PM 1 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC protesting in Abuja have met with acting president, Yemi Osinbajo. They presented to him a document containing their 18-point demands. Their protest is coming a few days after the #IStandWithNigeria protest rocked major states in Nigeria Share to:
NLC was allowed access to presidential villa but Nigerians protesters was denied access by Nigeria Police and security agent. what a country??