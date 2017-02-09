Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress have gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, to commence the march against what they call the effect of poor governance.As days goes by, they are expected to march on the streets of Abuja.A few days ago, ”The I stand for Nigeria” held a similar march through the streets of Abuja, but were stopped by armed policemen on their way to the Presidential Villa.Leading the Abuja rally, Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign (BBOG), Mrs Aisha Yusuf, said the protest is meant for Nigerians to express their anger over the hardship being faced by them.At the National Secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Yaba, members of NLC have converged and are about to commence their protest against what they call hardship being faced by Nigerians in the country.The members of the NLC will be marching through the streets of Lagos to make their demands known to the government.