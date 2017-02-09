The National Judicial Council (NJC) has extended the tenure of Walter Onnoghen, acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), by three months, Channels Television is reporting.The action was taken by the council on the grounds that it may be impossible for the senate, which is currently on recess, to reconvene and screen Onnoghen before Friday when his tenure as acting CJN would elapse.President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Onnoghen on November 10, but did not transmit his name to the senate for confirmation.The development sparked a controversy, with some accusing Buhari of ethnic bias, but the president directed Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to forward Onnoghen’s name to the legislative chamber.It was gathered that Osinbajo has forwarded Onnoghen’s name to the senate.Onnoghen is the first individual in the south to have attained that height in 30 years. Ayo Irikefe was the chief justice of Nigeria between 1985 and 1987, and he was succeeded by Mohammed Bello.