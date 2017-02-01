Nigeria’s foreign reserve has recorded a 10-month high with 18.2 per cent increase since its recent uptrend, standing at $27.4 billion according to the latest figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for January 2017.The uptrend which began October 20, 2016 had persisted with minor pullbacks recorded on November 1, 2016 and December 14, 2016, reversing the over one-year persistent decline which bottomed out at $23.2bn on October 19, 2016.In the 12 weeks upward trend, the reserve added $4.2 billion as against $8.6 billion it had lost since President Muhammadu Buhari came into power in 2015.The latest figure of the reserve is also on 10 months high over the last one year while indications are that accretion would continue on the back of improved oil revenue.The month-on-month trend shows an increasing tempo in the month of January 2017 when it garnered $2.002 billion, a huge 7.9 per cent rise. December 2016 accretion was $1.025 billion, about 4.2 per cent rise while November recorded accretion of $840 million, about 3.6 per cent rise.The uptrend was largely as a result of the rises in the international oil price (Nigeria’s major foreign exchange earner) in the recent month especially in January when it settled above $55 per barrel, as against last year’s average of $43 and 2015 average of $38.