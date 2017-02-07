Thousands of Nigerians that came out yesterday to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s economic policies have urged him to increase the stipends paid to vulnerable Nigerians to N10,000 from next year.They converged on the Unity Fountain in Abuja as early as 8a.m. to express their support for the Buhari-led administration.They urged him to do more in the area of power, infrastructures, education among others.The Buhari supporters, who were led by the National Coordinator of the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative, Okpokwu Ogenyi, were made up of mostly women and youths.They said after analysing government policies, it was discovered that “the lost glory of Nigeria is returning with a full force”.“Yes, the Nigeria of today has built capacity for our military. The once dreaded Boko Haram has been defeated. Camp Zero in Sambisa has been captured.“This was where the evil plots against our state was once coordinated. We are happy that unlike in the past when they brought the battle to Abuja and we were running away like cowards, the story has changed today as our gallant military men have suffocated and sniffed every oxygen out of them.“Under this administration, we have a health intervention programme, where the Federal Government engaged professionals on special cases of health challenges, carrying out operations that many have no money to undergo. The government did them free. Is this not change?“The social investment programme of Mr. President is working. The school feeding project has commenced and being extended to states.“While some complain of hunger, President Buhari has commenced payment of N5000 monthly stipends to vulnerable Nigerians, taking care of the extreme poor in the society – a promise fulfilled. We are here to appreciate Mr. President and to behave like Oliver Twist that we want N10,000 by next year and we know Mr. President is going to do that for us.“Today, President Buhari’s administration is fixing young graduates with employers. They are also getting N30,000 monthly stipends while getting work experience through the N-Power Programme…”“While we commend Mr. President and his team for their efforts, we also regret internal sabotage by some senior citizens, whose actions are retrogressive instead of the progressive ideas of the government.”