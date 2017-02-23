Nigerian protesters on Thursday attacked and vandalised the head office of Africa's biggest mobile firm in Abuja in apparent retaliation for anti-Nigerian violence in South Africa.South Africa's mobile operator MTN Group, who visited Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo said they are concerned over the violence against its property in Nigeria, where protesters attacked and vandalised its head office.“Reacting to recent events that appear to be directed against non-nationals both in South Africa and Nigeria, MTN Group expresses concern over the violence," the group said in a statement made available to Reuters.