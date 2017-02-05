Several Nigerians have taken to social media to express disappointment after Nigerian superstar musician, 2Face Idibia in a shocking turn around, cancelled the February 6th anti-government protest.
Dear Nigerians!!! Due to security concerns and public safety consideration. I hereby announce… https://t.co/35HsVCQGfB— IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) February 4, 2017
Few hours ago the musician tweets were still strongly in support of the protest
See the video before he cancelled the protest below
This a pro-NIGERIA march. We talking to all the enemies of nigeria's progress including us, the people. Pls lets do it peacefully. One love! pic.twitter.com/lWkJUmrjX4— IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) February 4, 2017
Several Nigerians have however taken to social media to express their disappointment at the sudden U-TURN with many suggesting that he was threatened by the Buhari-led government, while others believed he was bribed.
