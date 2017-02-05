 Nigerians express massive disappointment after 2Face cancels anti-government protest | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Several Nigerians have taken to social media to express disappointment after Nigerian superstar musician, 2Face Idibia in a shocking turn around, cancelled the February 6th anti-government protest.


Few hours ago the musician tweets were still strongly in support of the protest


See the video before he cancelled the protest below


Several Nigerians have however taken to social media to express their disappointment at the sudden U-TURN with many suggesting that he was threatened by the Buhari-led government, while others believed he was bribed.

