This a pro-NIGERIA march. We talking to all the enemies of nigeria's progress including us, the people. Pls lets do it peacefully. One love! pic.twitter.com/lWkJUmrjX4 February 4, 2017

Few hours ago the musician tweets were still strongly in support of the protestSee the video before he cancelled the protest belowSeveral Nigerians have however taken to social media to express their disappointment at the sudden U-TURN with many suggesting that he was threatened by the Buhari-led government, while others believed he was bribed.