Nigerian man identified as Oguadinma Somto, pictured below, died on the plane while returning to Malaysia some days ago.According to his friend/Facebook user, Princess Bonita Bolingo, Somto left Nigeria healthy but suddenly died on the plane he boarded back to Malaysia where he resides.She wrote: "A kind hearted guy. Full of life. But the evil ones wouldn't let him live long. Died yesterday on his way back to his base in Malaysia. Died in plane. Still hard to believe. Sleep on Somy nwanne m. God bless ur soul."