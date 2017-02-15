A middle aged Nigerian man has been left shocked after he found out that a child whom he raised from birth and who is now 32 years old is not his biological son, after all his efforts.The Nigerian man, Mr. Oscar who resides in the United Kingdom, was forced to arrange for a DNA test to determine the paternity of his erstwhile son, Valentine, when his wife allegedly told their presumed son that Oscar was not likely to be Valentine’s biological father.Valentine had dragged his supposed dad, Oscar, to a DNA test centre in Britain after his mother informed him a month ago that the man who had brought him up for the last 32 years may not actually be his dad.As an adoring father, Oscar had brought Valentine to England from Nigeria and put him through school.Oscar wailed in despair as he asked: “He’s not my son?” Valentine was speechless.