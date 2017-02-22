The National Association of Resident Doctors has reacted to the latest development on President Muhammadu Buhari’s long medical vacation.President Buhari had in a new letter sent to the national assembly said he might not return soon as his doctors said he needed ‘longer’ time to rest.Reacting to the development, President of NARD, Dr. Onyebueze Ugochukwu, urged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of the President.He prayed that the Acting President would sustain the fight against corruption and insurgency.“These gaps may lead to some internal bickering and power play. This is bound to happen when those in his management team depart from project Nigeria to pursue personal interest,” he stated.