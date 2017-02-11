The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has denied that the Nigerian Army was planning to use surrendered Boko Haram terrorists to spy and attack a particular region of the country.The Director, Defence Information, Brig. -Gen. Rabe Abubakar, said this to counter a report on social media that military troops were using surrendered Boko Haram terrorists as spies to go after members of a particular religion in the North-East.The DDI described the statement as false and baseless, saying that the military would not take sides with any religion in exterminating terrorism from the country.He said, “We are not out to exterminate the adherents of a particular religion in a particular region using surrendered Boko Haram terrorists. That information is mischievous, mendacious and it is a calculated attempt to cause apprehension in the country and create division in the military.“The Nigerian Armed Forces is constituted by Nigerians of all tribes and religious affiliation. It is therefore callous and outrageous for anybody to think the military is taking sides with one religious group against another. More so, the Boko Haram is an enemy to all Nigerians. Therefore, religion and politics should not be mixed up with security affairs. The Nigerian Armed Forces is a symbol of national unity and cohesion and should not be a subject of smear campaign by unpatriotic elements using the social media platforms.”