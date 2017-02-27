Primate Elijah Ayodele, Spiritual Head of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, told NAIJ that Nigeria will come out of recession if the Finance Minister and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria are sacked and replaced with Igbos.''I will keep saying this until the federal government does something about is; the CBN governor has to leave his post for someone better. He should be removed and replaced with somebody who understands what Nigeria's economic situation is all about,'' Primate Ayodele said.''An Igbo man should head the economic team and recession will come to an end. The minister of Finance should also be removed but it unfortunate that the government is not likely to accept those who will take us out of recession; only an Igbo man can take us out of recession.''The rise in dollar is something I predicted earlier and with what is presently happening, I see it getting worse. Nigeria should neglect dollar and have a tie with China and see what happens afterwards.