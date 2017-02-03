Oyo state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has said that Nigeria is lucky to have President Muhammadu Buhari at the helm of affairs otherwise things would have degenerated.He added that the alleged deep-rooted corruption that characterized the immediate past administration almost exacerbate the country’s already precarious situation.The governor spoke at the 2017 Annual General Conference of Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Nigeria held on Friday.Ajimobi, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo, urged Nigerians to be patient with the Buhari administration, saying things would soon improve.He said, “Nigeria will soon experience the desired change we crave for. Many countries have suffered from the so-called recession and they came out of it stronger. Let us all pray for Nigeria just as the bible admonishes us to pray for the peace of Jerusalem.“Nigeria is lucky to have President Buhari in the saddle; if not the current challenges would have been exacerbated because of the deep-seated corruption of the past administration. Corruption has eaten deep into all facets of life in the country.“We are crying of hardship in Nigeria because people no longer believe in God. If we are to behave the way we worship God in churches and mosques Nigeria will be a better place. Nigerians have run away from God.“Bible does not teach us to take innocent lives and to steal collective patrimony for the benefit of few and their yet unborn children. Let us restore the dignity of man and love our neighbours.”Earlier, Supreme Head, C&S Church of Nigeria, Prophet Solomon Alao, hailed the military for reclaiming the Sambisa Forest, adding that the troops have performed creditably well.