Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that the country is in a serious economic situation.He was speaking at the Old Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday while declaring open, the Agenda for Consultative Forum on Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.He said he had gone round the country and was aware of the protests planned by Nigerians over how difficult things were in the country.Osinbajo said while Nigerians have the right to live well, the government was committed to making that happen.According to the acting president, it is the duty of the government to put the economy on the path to sustainable growth.He said the involvement of the private sector was fundamental to the government's approach to economic planning.