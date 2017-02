The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has declared two of its officers wanted over the 661 pump-action rifles intercepted on the Mile 2 Apapa Road of Lagos State by the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the service.The officers declared wanted are ASC Abdullahi, I. and ACIC Odiba Haruna Inah.A statement signed by DCG Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, Dan Ugo, said “whenever/wherever seen, they should be arrested and handed over to the nearest Customs formation and contact the undersigned immediately”.