The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has debunked any ongoing recruitment by the organisation, saying its website has been hacked.The spokesperson of the Corps, Emmanuel Okeh, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.Mr. Okeh said the Commandant-General of the Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, warned the general public to disregard rumours of recruitment or replacement by the NSCDC.“Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is not recruiting as widely speculated on the internet and various social media platforms.“Beware of 419 and fraudsters who have hacked into NSCDC’s website to dupe innocent and desperate job seekers online,’’ Mr. Okeh said.He appealed to Nigerians to ignore all messages with religious undertone going viral; insisting that it is an attempt by mischief makers to use religion to dent the image of the Corps.Mr. Okeh assured that when it was time for recruitment, the process would be published in various national dailies and electronic media and not online and social media.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NSCDC had in December 2016 announced plans to recruit 10,000 personnel to beef up its operations, subject to approval by the Federal Government.On Thursday, the corps said it will recruit 3500 people.The NSCDC says it has not received approval from the Federal Government for the recruitment following barrage of enquiries.