Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to lead a high-powered delegation of the Federal Government to Bayelsa State today as part of efforts to restore peace in the Niger Delta region.Osinbajo and his team earlier visited Delta State, where he held meetings with major stakeholders on issues affecting the region.He also toured facilities at the temporary site of the controversial Maritime University in Gbaramatu Kingdom.Osinbajo’s visit, it was gathered, will enable the Federal Government to further interact with stakeholders, understand their challenges and proffer solutions to them.Bayelsa, as one of the major oil-producing states, was second in the list for the visits to the troubled region, after Delta.The visits, it was learnt, are meant to make the government see the effect of the recent attacks on pipelines and oil installations in renewed agitations by militants.The Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed the Acting President’s visit and urged the public to go about their normal activities.In a statement in Yenagoa, the state capital, Police Commissioner Amba Asuquo said Osinbajo and his team would meet with traditional rulers, eminent Bayelsa indigenes and members of the conflict resolution committees.He said the consultations were scheduled to hold at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall at the Government House in Yenagoa.He said: “Attendance is strictly on invitation. The command, therefore, advises all law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful and legitimate businesses, while gathering of persons not invited to the programme, at any point within the state, will not be tolerated. Tight security measures have been put in place to curtail the activities of miscreants.”