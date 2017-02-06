As Amnesty Office, Innoson Motors and Bayelsa State Government, Partner to Kick Start the Process“The Niger Delta Region has in recent times been in the news for the wrong reasons; but after a meeting of the Bayelsa State Government, Presidential Amnesty Office and Innoson Motors, in Bayelsa State over the weekend, it seems this trend is about to change” said Wabiye Idoniboyeobu, the media consultant to Gen. Boroh .Wabiye in a statement today said last Friday, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh(Rtd), led a high powered delegation, to the Bayelsa State Government House which included the following dignitaries; the Chairman, Innoson Group of Companies, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Economic Council, Mr Donald Benibo Wokoma,and the CEO JUMAB Global Services, Prince Jacob Momoh.The aim of the visit according the media consultant to Gen. Boroh was to seek the support of the Bayelsa State Government in the establishment of a world class Automobile Assembly Plant in the state.The statement noted that the management of Innoson Motors who had trained and graduated over 100 Niger Delta Ex Agitators, in Automobile repairs and manufacturing; on the request of Gen. Boroh, have accepted to build a world class Assembly plant in the region, the plant will first of all absorb all the Ex Agitators, recently trained under Innoson Motors and also create job opportunities for other Niger Delta sons and daughters.The statement reads: “The delegation recieved a warm reception by the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Seriake Dickson, who on receiving the proposal, instructed the Commissioner of Trade and Investment, to allocate whatever space needed for the project, immediately all paper work is concluded. He also highlighted that the Bayelsa State Government is creating a massive Industrial Park for prospective investors to take advantage of. He expressed his delight for the initiative of the Amnesty office and Innoson Group, and promised to give his full support to the project.“The Amnesty Coordinator, who facilitated this process, said, one of the strategies of the Buhari led Federal Government; to stabilizing the region is to make the Niger Delta the Industrial hub of the Nation.He also added that Oil is fast loosing relevance and pointed out that now is the time to look into other avenues of generating revenue. Gen. Boroh highlighted the new Agriculture drive; the Amnesty office is pushing forward, and encouraged all, to have little farms in their surroundings.“The Chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, expressed his delight, stating that, after training and studying the Amnesty beneficiaries sent to his school, he can confidently say "The people of the Niger Delta are good people". He indicated his readiness to move to site once the site has been allocated, adding that the Ex Agitators who successfully graduated at his academy will form the work foundation of the plant, once completed.”