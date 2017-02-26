The Niger State Government has dedicated a week for special prayer and fasting for the good health of President Muhammadu Buhari who is presently on a medical leave in London.Residents of the state have therefore been urged to engage in the prayer and fasting which is to start on Monday till March 5.The Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa in a statement said that though every indication showed that the President is doing well in his medical but there was need for prayers for him as the father of the nation.“ As a government we are praying and we urge all Nigerlites to use the next one week starting today and ending on the 5th of march 2017 to pray for Mr President’s good health and the health of all as he leads the nation through the path of greatness”He said that the prayer is required from the generality of the people of the state irrespective of their religious or any affiliation, because President Muhamnadu Buhari success and good health is for Nigerians as he has dedicated himself to the service of humanity diligently and with fear of God .