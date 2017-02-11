Another mini-me is on the way for actor and America’s Got Talent host, Nick Cannon via his ex-girlfriend Former Miss Arizona USA, Britanny Bell. According to reports, the couple is expecting a baby boy.
Last night, they celebrated an intimate baby shower with Brittany Bell gushing:
“I love the both of them (Nick & unborn baby) beyond words. So many reasons to be joyful!! But last night was one of my favorite. Our little light was showered with love.. and lots of dancing.”
