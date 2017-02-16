The Nigeria Football Federation is doing everything possible to ensure that Super Eagles are ranked among the top 10 teams in the FIFA World Ranking before the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, General Secretary of NFF, Sanusi Mohammed has said.Reacting to the Super Eagles' recent leap to 41st position in FIFA World Ranking, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said the target was to be number one in Africa and make the top 10 in the world before the 2018 World Cup in Russia"We are on the right track to being the best in Africa and may be number five in the world where we were after the 1994 World Cup in the USA, but we would be contented if we make the top 10. It is not an easy target, but I think we are capable," Sanusi told Completesportsnigeria.com."To realize our target, aside the World Cup and African Cup of Nations qualifying games which the Super Eagles will be involved in, the federation will ensure that the team play top quality friendly games to improve on the ranking."Sanusi also expressed optimism that the Super Eagles have the wherewithal to progress ahead of Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia from their World Cup qualifiers Group B, adding that his optimism stemmed from the manner the new coach Gernot Rohr has been handling the Eagles' games."We don't fear Cameroon because they won the AFCON. We believe they are not better thnn us, and come August, we shall prove to them that we are more determined to go the World Cup after missing the AFCON in Gabon. We have to beat them in Uyo first and get a result in their home few days later," Sanusi stated.