The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), is against Issa Hayatou for contesting for an 8th successive term as President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, has revealed that they are backing his opponent, Ahmad Ahmad, who is currently the head of Madagascar’s FA.Pinnick told the BBC that the election will be “a defining moment for African football.”He added that Ahmad was “courageous” for coming out to challenge Hayatou, adding that CAF needs a “new generation” of leadership, following the change at FIFA.Pinnick, however, admitted that Hayatou could still win, but said if he did, the veteran Cameroonian would need to be open to different influences.“You have to listen to a larger audience instead of just a tiny cabal, you have to know it goes beyond you,” Pinnick said.“I will definitely work with him if he wins but my prayer is we need a bridge builder and that person is Ahmad.”Hayatou has been CAF President for over two decades.