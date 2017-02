The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has secured friendlies against the Teranga Lions of Senegal and Stallions of Burkina Faso for the Super Eagles to know their potency.The matches are in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.According to NFF, the Super Eagles will play Senegal on March 23 in London, and the game against Burkina Faso will be four days later, in alliance with the FIFA window break.